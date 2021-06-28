Saints and Enbridge to Honor Larry Doby, First African American in American League

ST. PAUL, MN - The history of Larry Doby is not only important to Major League Baseball, but it is especially important to St. Paul Saints owner and President, Mike Veeck. His father, Bill, signed Doby as the first African American to play in the American League with the Cleveland Indians. The Saints have honored Doby for many years and will do so again in 2021 in conjunction with Enbridge.

On Tuesday, June 28 the Saints will take on the Omaha Storm Chasers at 7:05 p.m. on Larry Doby Night. The Saints and Storm Chasers will wear special Negro League jersey's to commemorate the occasion. The Saints will be clad in the uniforms of the Newark Eagles, the same team that Doby guided to the 1946 Negro League Championship. The Storm Chasers will wear uniforms of the Homestead Grays, the team Josh Gibson played for during his storied career. Doby will be honored throughout the night with games, facts and a historical perspective of African American's in the National Pastime.

The Saints partnered with Enbridge to donate 1500 tickets to community focused organizations, providing young people from around the Twins Cities metro area with the opportunity to attend this game celebrating Larry Doby and his significant impact. The Saints have implemented the Larry Doby Passion for the Community Program each season and partnered with local businesses to make this chance possible.

Doby was signed to his first Major League contract in 1947 by Bill Veeck, father of Saints President Mike Veeck. Though he never played for the Saints, the club elected to retire Doby's number 14 during the 2005 season.

