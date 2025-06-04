This Is MLS - LIVE
June 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Kaylyn Kyle, Andrew Wiebe, Dax McCarty, and Taylor Twellman get you up to date on the latest MLS news!
Major League Soccer Stories from June 4, 2025
- Nashville SC's Friendly against Aston Villa F.C. Moved to 4 p.m. CT on August 2 at GEODIS Park - Nashville SC
- FC Cincinnati Announce 10th Anniversary Weekend Festivities - FC Cincinnati
