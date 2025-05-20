This Is MLS - LIVE
May 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Major League Soccer Stories from May 20, 2025
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC at D.C. United: U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 - Charlotte FC
- Nashville SC Continues Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Play at Orlando City SC in Round of 16 - Nashville SC
- Earthquakes Face Portland Timbers at Paypal Park Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- Houston Dynamo FC Continue U.S. Open Cup Play at Austin FC in Round of 16 - Houston Dynamo FC
- Timbers Sign Two T2 Players to Short-Term Loan Agreements Ahead of Tonight's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Match - Portland Timbers
- D.C. United Launches the AV Lounge at Audi Field on June 28 - D.C. United
- New York City FC Loans Midfielder James Sands to FC St. Pauli - New York City FC
