The U-Show: Caleb Heil Interview
Published on November 24, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Madison Capitols YouTube Video
Jonny Lazarus leads a weekly look around the USHL with an interview from Caleb Heil of the Madison Capitols
00:07 Around the League 02:30 Players of the Week 03:38 Caleb Heil Interview 17:22 American Cup 18:40 Mason West 20:00 NHL 21:20 Glenn Hefferan 27:20 Coming Up
Check out the Madison Capitols Statistics
United States Hockey League Stories from November 24, 2025
- Tri-City Signs Forward Dominik Stefan Domonkos to Tender Agreement - Tri-City Storm
- Storm Tenders Dominik Stefan Domonkos - USHL
- Rucinski, Wilson, Heil Named USHL Players of the Week - USHL
- Can't Bear the Suspense - Waterloo Black Hawks
- Weekend Recap - A Sweep in Omaha - Green Bay Gamblers
- Phantoms Add Kazumo Sasaki - Youngstown Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Madison Capitols Stories
- Madison Capitols Sign Michael Tang to Tender Agreement
- Madison Blanked in Cedar Rapids
- Caps Back in Win Column, Lee Shines After All-American Game
- Weekend Preview: Capitols Host Chicago, Travel to Cedar Rapids
- Three Capitols Named to NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings