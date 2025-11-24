The U-Show: Caleb Heil Interview

Published on November 24, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Jonny Lazarus leads a weekly look around the USHL with an interview from Caleb Heil of the Madison Capitols

00:07 Around the League 02:30 Players of the Week 03:38 Caleb Heil Interview 17:22 American Cup 18:40 Mason West 20:00 NHL 21:20 Glenn Hefferan 27:20 Coming Up







United States Hockey League Stories from November 24, 2025

