The U-Show: Andrew O'Sullivan Interview
Published on December 1, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Green Bay Gamblers YouTube Video
Jonny Lazarus leads a weekly look around the USHL with an interview from Andrew O'Sullivan of the Green Bay Gamblers
00:07 Around the League 00:52 Players of the Week 02:33 Andrew O'Sullivan Interview 09:19 World Juniors 09:57 CHL-USA Prospects Challenge 10:14 Commitments 10:34 Alumni Report 12:03 Coming Up
Check out the Green Bay Gamblers Statistics
United States Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2025
- Storm Alum Trevor Connelly Makes U.S. Preliminary World Junior Roster - Tri-City Storm
- Andrew O'sullivan & Joey Slavick Named USHL Players of the Week - Green Bay Gamblers
- Tynan Lawrence Named USHL Week 11 Forward of the Week - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- Lawrence, O'sullivan, Slavick Named Players of the Week - USHL
- "Fill the Boot" Night Saturday - Waterloo Black Hawks
- 3 RoughRiders Headed to the World Juniors A Challenge - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
- Two Former Stars Named to Team USA World Junior Team - Lincoln Stars
- Heil and Alumni Highlight U.S. National Junior Team Preliminary Roster - USHL
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Green Bay Gamblers Stories
- Andrew O'sullivan & Joey Slavick Named USHL Players of the Week
- Rozsival Notches a Pair of Goals in Green Bay's 2-1 Win
- Elliot Gulley Finding his Footing in his Second Year with the Gamblers
- Weekend Recap - A Sweep in Omaha
- Weekend Preview - Gamblers at Omaha Lancers