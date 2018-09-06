The Setup: Pigs Look to Even ILDS

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lead the ILDS 1-0 and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs look to even the series at 6:35 p.m. tonight in Moosic.

PITCHING MATCHUP

IL Pitcher of the Year Cole Irvin heads to the mound for the IronPigs against Nestor Cortes. Tonight's pitching matchup is presented by Allentown Family Foot Care, which provides the latest in medical and surgical treatments of the entire foot and ankle. Learn more at affc.com.

Irvin, who has been the Pigs' stopper all year goes to the mound in a pivotal game two in Moosic. The IL Pitcher of the Year and a mid- and postseason All-Star, Irivn tied a Phillies Triple-A record with 14 wins this season. The IL ERA and wins leader won two of the three Triple Crown categories and finished third in strikeouts. Cortes last faced the IronPigs in their final home regular season game last Monday. The IronPigs tagged him for eight runs over five innings but the RailRiders came back to take the game in extras.

LAST GAME

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Mark Payton homered to right field to give the RailRiders a Game 1 victory. The RailRiders are now 4-0 in home playoff games against the IronPigs with two walk-off wins. Recap

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Scranton took the Iron Rail trophy back from the Lehigh Valley after taking a winner-take-all finale in August. The RailRiders finished 10 games behind the Pigs in the IL North but have taken 12 of 21 matchups this season.

COMING UP AT COCA-COLA PARK

The IronPigs will return to Coca-Cola Park on Friday, September 7 for Game 3 of the IL-Divisional Round. Don't forget to wear red to support the Pigs throughout the playoffs. Before the game, 5,000 guests will receive an IronPigs rally towel presented by Service Electric Cable TV & Communications. Following the game, enjoy a special postgame fireworks display. Get tickets here.

