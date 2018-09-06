Durham Bulls Game Notes - September 6, 2018

September 6, 2018 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release





Durham Bulls (76-60/ 0-1) at Toledo Mud Hens (73-66/ 1-0)

RHP Austin Pruitt (3-0, 2.95) vs. RHP Jacob Turner (3-4, 3.50)

After dropping Game 1 of the First Round matchup with Toledo 10-3, the South Division Champion Durham Bulls face the West Division Champion Mud Hens in Game 2 of the best-of-five series tonight at Fifth Third Field. The Bulls send Austin Pruitt to the mound for his second appearance against Toledo in 2018. In his previous outing on May 5, he tossed three scoreless-innings with five strikeouts and allowed one hit in a Bulls 6-5 win at the DBAP. Opposing the Bulls for the Hens will be Jacob Turner for the first time this season. Turner makes his 16th start with Toledo this year.

The Bulls are 6-1 all-time in the postseason against Toledo. The Bulls fell behind in a postseason series for the first time since dropping Game 1 9-4 to Columbus in the First Round of the 2014 Governors' Cup Playoffs. In that series, the Bulls won three straight games to win the series 3-1 to advance to the Governors' Cup Finals.

Tonight's Game 2 will be broadcast on Buzz Sports Radio: 96.5 FM in Durham, 99.3 FM in Raleigh.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 6, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.