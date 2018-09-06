Hens' Rally Falls Short as Bulls Even Series

September 6, 2018 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release





TOLEDO, Ohio - The Toledo Mud Hens scored twice and had the potential winning run on base with nobody out in a furious ninth-inning rally, but the Durham Bulls held on to even the best-of-five Governors' Cup Semifinals in a 6-5 decision on Thursday at Fifth Third Field.

With the Mud Hens trailing 6-3 entering the bottom of the ninth, Chad Huffman whacked a leadoff double into deep left-center, before Jason Krizan picked up a walk to bring the potential tying run to the plate with nobody out. Willi Castro then hooked a double of his own into right to bring in Huffman and trim the deficit to 6-4.

The line continued to move as Daz Cameron drew a walk to load the bases, prompting Durham to replace Ian Gibaut with Hoby Milner on the mound. Toledo quickly added another run, cutting Durham's lead to 6-5 on a Harold Castro sacrifice fly into right-center.

However, the rally came to an abrupt end when pinch-hitter Dixon Machado sent a soft line drive to shortstop Jake Cronenworth, who doubled off Willi Castro at second base to wrap up the contest. Tonight's result means the Mud Hens must win two times in Durham to advance to the championship round.

Willi Castro shined at the plate for Toledo, going 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an RBI double, a single and two runs scored. Cameron finished 1-for-3 with an RBI triple, a walk and a run scored, while Harold Castro went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

On the mound, Jacob Turner delivered six innings of work, allowing three earned runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out a pair. Hunter Cervenka tossed a scoreless seventh inning in relief, but was tagged with the loss after surrendering what proved to be the game-winning run in the eighth.

Durham looked to capture its first lead of the series in the top of the second, as Nate Lowe and Jason Coats potted back-to-back singles to put men on first and second with nobody down. Cronenworth popped out in a failed attempt to advance both runners into scoring position, but Micah Johnson lined a base into right to score Lowe and give the visitors a 1-0 edge.

The Mud Hens authored a quick response, tallying a pair of runs in the bottom of the same inning to move in front. Willi Castro sliced a one-out single into left, and scored from first when Cameron tripled into the gap in left-center to knot the score at 1-1. Harold Castro then whacked a double off the right-field wall to bring in Cameron and stake Toledo to a 2-1 advantage.

The Bulls manufactured a run in the top of the third to restore parity. Joe McCarthy singled sharply into right, advanced to second on a wild pitch and reached third on an Austin Meadows groundout. Cleanup hitter Brandon Snyder followed with a sacrifice fly into center deep enough to bring in McCarthy and make it a 2-2 ballgame.

Toledo moved back ahead in the last of the fourth when Willi Castro lifted a one-out drive over the right-field wall for his first home run of the postseason.

The back-and-forth affair continued as Durham scored once in its half of the fifth. McCarthy smashed a one-out triple over the head of Cameron in center, and eventually scored when Snyder hit his second sacrifice fly of the night to even the score at 3-3.

The visitors grabbed the lead for good with a three-spot in the top of the eighth. With men on first and second and one down, Johnson brought both runners home with a triple into deep left-center that gave Durham a 5-3 advantage. The Bulls added their sixth and final run when Roberto Pena lined a sacrifice fly into right to plate Johnson.

What's Next:

The Mud Hens head to Durham on Friday for Game 3 of the best-of-five Governors' Cup Semifinals. First pitch from Durham Bulls Athletic Park is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

#RoadToDetroit Report (rankings according to MLB.com 2018 Prospect Watch):

6. OF Christin Stewart: 1-for-4, single

8. OF Daz Cameron: 1-for-3, RBI triple, run

9. RHP Kyle Funkhouser: DNP (DL)

10. IF Willi Castro: 3-for-4, home run, double, two RBI, two runs

16. OF Jacob Robson: 1-for-4, single

20. RHP Bryan Garcia: DNP (DL)

21. LHP Matt Hall: DNP

22. LHP Tyler Alexander: DNP

26. OF Mike Gerber: DNP

Hens Notes:

- The Mud Hens won four of five meetings against Durham at Fifth Third Field this season.

- Daz Cameron ranks among Governors' Cup playoff leaders with a .667 batting average (1st), four hits (T2nd), three RBI (T1st) and one stolen base (1st).

- Willi Castro ranks among Governors' Cup playoff leaders with a .625 batting average (2nd), five hits (1st), one home run (T1st) and three RBI (T1st).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 6, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.