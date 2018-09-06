LHV Game Notes

The 2018 postseason continues as the North Division Champion IronPigs (0-1|84-56) play Game 2 of a best-of-five series against the Wild Card Scranton-WB RailRiders (1-0|73-65) in the first round of the IL's 86th Annual Governor's Cup Playoffs... With a 3-2 walk-off win last night, the RailRiders have taken a 1-0 lead in the series... This marks the third-consecutive year the IronRail rivals meet in the first round of the playoffs, as the Riders defeated the Pigs in 2016 (3-0) and in 2017 (3-1) after winning the North Division title... The rivals play tonight at PNC Field (6:35 p.m.) before the series shifts to Coca-Cola Park on Friday (7:05 p.m.), Saturday (6:35 p.m.) and Sunday (5:35 p.m.), if necessary... The Pigs, who enter their third-straight postseason and fourth overall in 11 seasons, are looking to win their second playoff series all-time and first since a three-game sweep of Pawtucket in the 2011 ILDS.

IL Pitcher of the Year LHP Cole Irvin (14-4, 2.57) will start for LHV against LHP Nestor Cortes (6-6, 3.71).

First-Pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at PNC Field in Moosic, Pa.

