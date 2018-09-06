SWB RailRiders Game Notes - IL Semifinals Game Two

Lehigh Valley IronPigs (0-1) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (1-0)

LH Cole Irvin (No Record) vs. LH Nestor Cortes (No Record)

| Governor's Cup Semifinals Game 2 | September 6, 2018 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA |

| First Pitch 6:35 p.m. | Pregame Show 6:05 p.m. |

LAST TIME OUT: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders walked-off with a 3-2 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in game one of the International League Governor's Cup semifinals at PNC Field on Wednesday night. Mark Payton broke a two-all deadlock with a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth to give the RailRiders a 1-0 series lead.

The RailRiders opened the scoring in the bottom of the third with a run against IronPigs starter Enyel de los Santos. With runners on the corners and one out, Mark Payton hit a ground ball to short. Dean Anna could not turn a double play and Payton reached on a fielder's choice, allowing L.J. Mazzilli to score for a 1-0 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre advantage.

Erik Swanson made the start for the RailRiders, working three innings of scoreless ball. The IronPigs loaded the bases against the right-hander in the second, but Swanson struck out a pair to end the inning. After a three-batter third, Brady Lail relieved Swanson and pitched two perfect frames of his own. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added a run on two hits and an error in the bottom of the fifth for a 2-0 lead, but Lehigh Valley evened the score against Justus Sheffield in the top of the sixth. The IronPigs scored twice on four hits and an error in the inning with Andrew Knapp and Trevor Plouffe driving in runs.

With two down in the ninth, Payton hit a 1-1 pitch from Tyler Gilbert to the Budweiser RailHouse in right for the win. Joe Harvey (1-0) notched the victory with a scoreless ninth, while Gilbert (0-1) suffered the loss.

ON TO THE NEXT ONE: The RailRiders and IronPigs continue their Governor's Cup semifinal series tonight at PNC Field.

Games one and two are in Moosic, while games three through five of this best-of-five set would be played in Allentown. Should the RailRiders win, games one and two of the International League's Championship Series would be played at PNC Field.

LEFT-HANDERS DAY: Nestor Cortes and International League Pitcher-of-the-Year Cole Irvin will square off tonight. Cortes started four games against Lehigh Valley in 2018, going 1-1 with a 6.86 earned run average over 19.2 innings with 22 strikeouts and eight walks. Irvin faced Scranton/Wilkes-Barre fives times, going 2-1 with a 2.10 ERA, amassing 25 strikeouts to three walks.

WHERE WE BELONG: For the ninth time in 12 years as an affiliate of the New York Yankees, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have reached the postseason. Since 2007, the RailRiders have won two league titles and have reached the championship round four times. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre holds a 6-6 mark in playoffs series as a Yankees affiliate and an overall playoff record of 23-21. Lehigh Valley has been knocked out of the postseason in each of the last two years by Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The IronPigs made the title round in 2011, falling to Columbus. Lehigh Valley is 1-3 in playoff series and 5-10 overall.

IN IT TO WIN IT: Entering play Sunday evening, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre could clinch the Wild Card with a victory and some help. The RailRiders needed to win, have Toledo beat Columbus and Louisville top Indianapolis -- and that is exactly how the night played out. By the time the RailRiders capped their 3-2 win, Toledo had already won 10-5 from an afternoon game and Louisville knocked off Indianapolis 10-2. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre clinched its first Wild Card berth since 2001 when the were the top affiliate of Philadelphia.

SERIES STUFF: The RailRiders recaptured the IronRail series in 2018, taking 11 out of 20 meetings with the IronPigs. The early-season games favored Lehigh Valley as the club from Allentown took six of the first eight including a three-game set sweep at Coca-Cola Park in April. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre swept the next series between the teams in May at PNC Field as part of wins in nine of the final 14 meetings between the teams.

IN THE FRAY: Ryan Bollinger and Shane Robinson were added to the RailRiders roster earlier today for the semifinal round. Bollinger was promoted to the club last week, but was designated for assignment off the Yankees 40-Man roster and was removed from the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre roster while in limbo. Robinson has played in 50 games for the RailRiders this season, but was signed to a Major League agreement on July 27 and appeared in 23 games in the Majors prior to being outrighted on September 3.

KEEPING TRACK: The winner of this series will meet the winner of the Toledo-Durham semifinal next week for the league title... Mark Payton's game-ender on Wednesday was the RailRiders fourth walk-off home run of the year and 11th overall walk-off win... Brady Lail has worked six straight scoreless innings dating back to August 28...

