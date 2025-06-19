The Move AND the Finish: USL Championship Goal of the Week: Week 15 Winner: Ihsan Sacko
June 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video
Check out the Phoenix Rising FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 19, 2025
- Match Preview: Republic FC at Rhode Island FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Preview: Hounds vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Preview: Rowdies at Pittsburgh - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- New Mexico United Defender Kalen Ryden Undergoes Successful Surgery - New Mexico United
- Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Louisville City FC - North Carolina FC
- Global Sports Leader Elevate Joins Republic FC Stadium Development Team - Sacramento Republic FC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Visits North Carolina FC - Louisville City FC
- Athletic Looks to Earn Three Points against Third Place Loudoun United - Hartford Athletic
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Phoenix Rising FC Stories
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising at Charleston Battery
- Goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky, Defender Ascel Essengue Named to USL Championship Team of the Week 15
- Rising Claim Another Road Result in 1-1 Draw Against FC Tulsa at ONEOK Field
- Rising Claim Another Road Result in 1-1 Draw Aagainst FC Tulsa at ONEOK Field
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising at FC Tulsa