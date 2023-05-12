The Lions de Trois-Rivières: Back at Colisée Vidéotron for the 2023-24 Season

Trois-Rivières - The directors of Deacon Sports and Entertainment (DSE) wish to clarify some information that is circulating regarding their franchise in the Mauricie region of Quebec, the Lions de Trois-Rivières.

The formal notice that DSE recently received came as no surprise to the company's management, as discussions have already been held in this regard with representatives of the City of Trois-Rivières: The procedure represents a standard administrative course of action to settle a contractual dispute. This was done to protect the City of Trois-Rivières' interests without having to terminate the lease or breaking the contract. The desire to maintain the good relationship established over the past three years between the City of Trois-Rivières and the franchise remains unchanged, as does the position of DSE's management regarding the sale of the team. However, there will be adjustments made by the organization - which has invested several million dollars over the years in the community - to resolve the situation and give fans a third season of hockey action along with many different events at Colisée Vidéotron. It is also relevant that the City of Trois-Rivières holds a bank guarantee from DSE that is equivalent to the total amount of DSE's annual rent. Therefore, at no time was there any concern that the City of Trois-Rivières would not obtain the amount owed.

The Lions de Trois-Rivières' 2023-24 season is not at risk. DSE has confirmed on several occasions that the Lions will be in the Mauricie region for many years to come. The ECHL also requires a financial guarantee from all its teams in January of each year to ensure their commitment for the coming season. DSE has provided this guarantee in due form, and the 2023-24 Lions' regular season schedule will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

DSE reiterates that it is not actively seeking new investors in their project currently. However, to respect confidentiality, no comment will be issued by the organization should it conduct discussions with a third party about such a transaction. DSE will not issue further comments on this matter and the organization hopes to be able to count on everyone's understanding in this regard.

The organization will communicate any necessary information in relation to this matter at the appropriate time.

