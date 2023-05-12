Americans Down 0-2 Headed into Game 3

Allen Americans goaltender Kevin Mandolese faces a shot from the Idaho Steelheads

Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), resume their best-of-seven series tonight in Idaho. The Americans dropped Game 2, by a score of 6-2 on Wednesday night. The Americans need to win two of the next three games to get the series back to Allen next week.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 7:30 pm MDT

Puck Drop: 8:10 PM MDT

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Alton Dills

Next Home Game: 5/16/23 vs. Idaho, 7:05 PM (If Necessary)

Down 0-2: The Americans dropped Game 2 in Idaho by a score of 6-2 on Wednesday night at Idaho Central Arena, and now trail the best-of-seven series two games to none. The Americans offense struggled as they were held off the scoreboard through the first 40 minutes of play. Allen finally broke through in the third period as Colby McAuley scored for the second straight game. Jack Combs added a power play goal late in the third frame, but at that point the game was out of reach. The Americans were outshot 56 to 23.

Perry plays for the first time this postseason: Americans netminder Chase Perry entered the game to start the third period playing the final 20 minutes of the contest. He stopped 19 of 22 shots.

Americans surrender first Power Play goal of the playoffs: The Allen Americans penalty kill ranks third overall in the postseason at 87.5 %. Idaho went 1-for-6 with the man advantage on Wednesday night. The Americans did not give up a power play goal in their opening round series to Kansas City.

Penalty filled Third: The Americans had a postseason high 48 minutes on Wednesday night. 36 of the 48 minutes came in the third period with Spencer Asuchak, Mikael Robidoux, and Aidan Brown all receiving a ten-minute misconduct.

Road Power Play Top 5: The Americans went 1-for-4 on the power play in Game 2. The Americans power play on the road ranks fourth overall at 18.8 %. Allen has 3 power play goals in 16 attempts.

Rough start to the series: After allowing just 11 goals in six games in their first round series against Kansas City, the Americans have surrendered 12 goals in two games to Idaho.

Third period issues: The Americans are being outscored by their opponents 9-5 in the third period this postseason. Idaho had three third-period goals in Game 2.

Asuchak Suspended: Americans forward Spencer Asuchak will serve the first of his two-game suspension tonight. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of a cross-checking infraction in Game 2.

Comparing Allen and Idaho

Allen Americans:

Home: 2-2-0

Away: 2-2-0

Overall: 4-4-0

Last 10: 4-4-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (4) Jack Combs

Assists: (4) Ryan Gagnon and two others

Points: (6) Colton Hargrove

+/-: (+2) Zach Massicotte

PIM: (22) Mikael Robidoux

Idaho Steelheads:

Home: 2-2-0

Away: 4-0-0

Overall: 6-2-0

Last 10: 6-2-0

Idaho Steelheads Leaders:

Goals: (4) Wade Murphy

Assists: (6) Owen Headrick

Points: (9) Wade Murphy

+/-: (+5) Zane Franklin

PIM: (21) Justin Ducharme

Game 1 - Idaho 5 at Allen 4 Final

Game 2 - Allen 2 at Idaho 6 Final

Game 3 - Friday, May 12 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho

Game 4 - Saturday, May 13 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho

Game 5 - Sunday, May 14 at 4:10 p.m. MT at Idaho (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Tuesday, May 16 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Allen (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 17 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Allen (If Necessary)

