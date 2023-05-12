ECHL Transactions - May 12

May 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 12, 2023:

Allen:

Add Justin Young, F activated from reserve

Delete Colton Saucerman, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Justin Misiak, F activated from reserve

Delete Zane Franklin, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Delete Zach Solow, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.