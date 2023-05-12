ECHL Transactions - May 12
May 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 12, 2023:
Allen:
Add Justin Young, F activated from reserve
Delete Colton Saucerman, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Justin Misiak, F activated from reserve
Delete Zane Franklin, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Delete Zach Solow, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
