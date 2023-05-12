Steelheads Slip in Game Three, Still Hold Series Lead 2-1

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads fell to the Allen Americans by a final score of 7-2 Friday night in front of a sellout 5,059 fans at the Idaho Central Arena but still lead the Mountain Division Finals two games to one. Idaho will take on Allen Saturday night for Game Four at 7:10 p.m. and Sunday for Game Five at 4:10 p.m. Tickets for both games are on sale HERE.

Colton Kehler (2nd) gave Idaho an early lead squeezing a shot through the five hole of Chase Perry from the right circle just 89 seconds into the game. At 3:41 Colton Hargrove (4th) tied the game at one and then Allen received a pair of goals midway through the frame from Liam Finlay (2nd) and the second of the game from Hargrove in a stretch of 3:58 to grab a 3-1 advantage.

3:57 into the second period Chad Butcher (2nd) increased the Allen lead to 4-1. Ryan Dmowski (4th) capitalized on the power-play 3:31 later on a wrist shot from the right circle with Owen Headrick and to pull the Steelhead back within two. Hank Crone (1st) scored on a breakaway with just 44 seconds left in the period to send Allen into the dressing room ahead 5-2 after 40 minutes of play.

Grant Hebert (2nd) and Justin Young (1st) scored 16 seconds apart from one another in period three en route to Allen's 7-2 victory.

Adam Scheel made 16 saves on 23 shots in 49:32 of play while Josh Boyko made five saves on five shots in relief. Chase Perry turned aside 54 of 56 shots.

BOX SCORE

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Hank Crone (ALN)

2) Adam Scheel (IDH)

3) Colton Kehler

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 1-for-4 on the power-play while Allen was 1-for-3.

- Idaho outshot Allen 56-28.

- Zach Walker (DNP), Zane Franklin (DNP), and Cody Haiskanen (INJ) did not play for Idaho.

- Ryan Dmowski scored for his second straight game and led all skaters with 10 shots.

- Colton Kehler and Owen Headrick each fired seven shots.

