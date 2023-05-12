Power Play Keeps Icemen Alive

ESTERO, Fla. - The Jacksonville Icemen scored four power play goals to extend their season with a 4-3 OT win in Game Four in front of 6,556 raucous fans at Hertz Arena.

For the first time in the series, Jacksonville opened the scoring with Craig Martin burying his team-leading fifth of the postseason late on a power play at 13:20. It wouldn't take long for the Everblades to respond, as Tyler Irvine scored less than a minute later to tie the game at 13:54 of the first with his fourth goal of the postseason. The teams finished tied at one after one with the Icemen leading the shot clock 14-6 over Florida.

Jacksonville would retake the lead with another power play goal in the second period. Benjamin Tardif put home a rebound late in a double-minor power play to retake the lead for the Icemen at 7:57 of the middle stanza, standing after a lengthy video review. The second ended with Logan Lambdin trading blows with Ben Hawerchuk in Florida's first fight of the playoffs. Jacksonville outshot Florida 10-9 in the middle frame.

Early in the third, the Icemen would score another power play goal from their captain Christopher Brown just 1:53 into the final period. best in the ECHL. Throughout the third, Florida would crawl back to tie the game. First, Ashton Calder potted his second playoff goal to make it a one-goal game at 11:04 and then John McCarron grabbed his second of the playoffs at 13:58 to tie the match. Florida outshot Jacksonville 15-8 in the third, with the regulation shot total favouring the Icemen 32-30.

Overtime arrived and Jacksonville pushed to find another power play. With their first man advantage in OT, the Icemen pressed hard and Ara Nazarian scored with one second left in the man advantage to force Game Five.

Cam Johnson made 32 saves in the loss while former Everblades goalie Parker Gahagen stopped 27 in what was his first win of the playoffs. Jacksonville finished four-for-six up a man while the Everblades went zero-for-three.

