The Links at Victory Field Returning October 7-9

INDIANAPOLIS - This fall, baseball bats will be replaced with short irons and wedges as The Links at Victory Field returns Thursday, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 9. Individual golfers, foursomes and private group reservations for the nine-hole, 27-shot golf experience are now available.

Tee times can be booked within the following time slots:

Thursday, Oct. 7 - 1 PM to 9 PM

Friday, Oct. 8 - 10 AM to 9 PM

Saturday, Oct. 9 - 10 AM to 9 PM

"Last summer, the canceled minor league baseball season gave our organization the opportunity to explore new ways to activate our beautiful ballpark," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians President & General Manager. "The Links at Victory Field was so popular among our fans that we hosted it two separate weekends last year, and we're thrilled to bring it back again for three days this October."

Individual golfers can play for $39 while foursomes may be booked for $140.

Private bay reservations in the Yuengling Landing - good for 105 minutes of play - are $1,000 for a group of at least 10 people. Groups can have up to 15 golfers, with each additional person costing $100 per ticket. An all-inclusive drink package for domestic and premium beer, water and soda is included in the price of the ticket. An optional food package can be added to the group reservation for $150 which includes hot dogs, hamburgers, BBQ chicken sandwiches, chips and pretzels with cheese. Private bay reservations can be booked every two hours each day.

Golf clubs and golf balls will be provided on site. Youth, seniors and lefties are encouraged to bring their own clubs. Estimated play time is 75-90 minutes.

In addition to the round of golf, complimentary parking will be available at Victory Field for all attendees and concessions in the Yuengling Landing and Elements Financial Club will be open, where only credit and debit cards are accepted forms of payment. Available concession items include hot dogs, burgers, BBQ chicken sandwiches, soft pretzels with cheese, chips, popcorn, water, soda and beer. Signature cocktails will also be available in the Landing while signature and full cocktails will be available in the Club.

