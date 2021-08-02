Marlins' Poteet to Make Rehab Start with Jumbo Shrimp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins right-hander Cody Poteet will begin an injury rehabilitation assignment Tuesday for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp when the team plays host to the Norfolk Tides at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Poteet has made seven starts for the Marlins this season, going 2-3 with a 4.99 ERA. In 30.2 innings this season, the righty has given up 17 runs on 25 hits, walking 16 with 32 strikeouts. Poteet won his major league debut on May 12, striking out six in five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He owned a 1.06 ERA over his first three outings, including seven shutout innings May 23 against the New York Mets at loanDepot park.

However, Poteet has since endured two IL stints with a right knee sprain. He was initially placed on the 10-day IL on June 5 before being activated June 18. After two starts in which he did not complete four innings, Poteet was placed back on the IL June 28 with the same injury.

Poteet opened up the 2021 campaign in Jacksonville. In his only start with the Jumbo Shrimp, he struck out 10 against Norfolk on May 6, allowing just a run in 5.2 innings of work. The Marlins then selected his contract May 12.

A native of San Diego, Calif., Poteet was originally drafted by Miami in the fourth round of the 2015 draft out of UCLA. He began his career with Short Season Class A Batavia later that summer, and by 2017 was a mid-season All-Star in the Florida State League with High-A Jupiter.

He first pitched in Jacksonville in 2018, making 21 starts in Double-A, and working to an ERA of 5.26. He returned to the Jumbo Shrimp in 2019 and trimmed that ERA significantly, pitching to a 2.25 ERA in 13 starts to earn Southern League mid-season All-Star recognition. He received a promotion on June 30, 2019 to Triple-A New Orleans.

Poteet will become the 13th Marlin to rehab with the Jumbo Shrimp this season, joining catcher Jorge Alfaro, first baseman/outfielder Garrett Cooper, infielders Jazz Chisholm, José Devers and Miguel Rojas, outfielders Starling Marté, Lewis Brinson, and Brian Anderson and right-handed pitchers Elieser Hernández, Jordan Holloway, Nick Neidert and Jorge Guzmán.

