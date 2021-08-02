Get to Know the Herd: Logan Warmoth

August 2, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







Playing the second-most games of any player on the Herd this season, Logan Warmoth may seem like a veteran, but the 25-year-old made his Triple-A debut just earlier this season.

A former first-round pick of the Blue Jays in 2017, Warmoth has moved up the ranks of minor league baseball fairly quickly. Assigned to Buffalo on May 3rd, the prospect's next opportunity to show his worth presented itself.

Warmoth has taken full advantage of the opportunity, being one of the club's key members throughout their successful season. Hitting .243 on the season, with an on-base percentage of .349, the speedster has found no issue getting on base, and when he is on base, the other team must keep a close eye on him.

Warmoth uses his speed to punish other teams, currently sitting second on the Bisons in steals with 13, and third on the Herd in runs scored with 40. He also uses his speed to stretch out hits, ranking fourth in the clubhouse for doubles, in addition to a triple this season.

Despite it being his first year in Triple-A, the youngster started the year hot, earning a hit in six out of his first seven games. Warmoth cooled off a bit, ending the month with a .229 batting average, but the consistent approach paid off for the prospect.

Ending June with a hit in nine out of the last ten games in June, Warmoth found his stroke at the plate. Adding in 15 runs batted in, six successful stolen bases, and five doubles, the prospect was a big part of the club's success throughout the month.

Warmoth has kept it going in July, getting a hit in nine out of the first ten games to start the month. The former 1st round draft pick in 2017, 22nd overall, hit .233 with a .371 OBP in July. Between his ability to get on-base and his speed, the prospect is a dangerous leadoff man for the team.

Warmoth's speed has helped him on the bases, but it also helps him in the field often. Gregg Caserta, the voice of the Trenton Thunder, named Warmoth the "Defensive Player of the First Half", showing the prospect's promise as a two-way player.

It may be hard to believe that the now-outfielder was originally drafted as an infielder. Warmoth began his professional career as a middle infielder, splitting time between second base and short stop. However, with a logjam of infield depth in the Blue Jays organization, the former North Carolina Tar Heel switched to the outfield and has never looked back. He has made a start at all three outfield positions for the Bisons this season.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.