Spitzbarth Has Contract Selected by Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates announced today that they have selected the contract of right-handed relief pitcher Shea Spitzbarth. He will be the third active member of the Indianapolis Indians roster to make his debut in 2021, following outfielder Troy Stokes Jr. and starting pitcher Max Kranick.

Spitzbarth, 26, has excelled out of the Indians bullpen this season. In 27 appearances he holds a 3-2 record, 1.41 ERA (5er/32.0ip), 1.03 WHIP and .179 average against (20-for-112). Spitzbarth didn't allow an earned run in 15 consecutive appearances (18.0ip) from May 23-July 6 with a 0.83 WHIP and .138 average against (8-for-58). He currently ranks second in ERA among Triple-A East pitchers with at least 30.0 innings pitched.

The Staten Island, N.Y. native was selected by Pittsburgh from Los Angeles (NL) in the Triple-A Phase of the Rule 5 Draft on Dec. 10, 2020. He was signed by the Dodgers as a non-drafted free agent on July 10, 2015 out of Molloy (Rockville Centre, N.Y.) College.

