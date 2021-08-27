The Legacy of Lou Schwechheimer

On July 29, 2020, before he had the opportunity to see baseball played on the field at Riverfront Stadium, Wichita Wind Surge owner Lou Schwechheimer passed away from complications of COVID-19 at the age of 62.

As the Wind Surge host their inaugural season in 2021, a year later than planned and without Lou at the helm, his vision is still evident in the stadium, the staff, and the atmosphere at Riverfront Stadium. When it came to bringing a new ballpark to Wichita, Lou believed that the Wind Surge would be much more than baseball. "We're going to make the city proud and build this for the next generation. We will always give more than we get."

Lou's passion for minor league baseball, and the impact it can have on a community, brought him to Wichita. In Wichita he united a baseball town around the idea of a new ballpark on the west bank of the Arkansas River. Lou always saw the magic of a ballpark as being the "front porch" to the community. And the community of Wichita believed in that magic. When the ballpark opened its gates to fans for the first time on April 10, 2021 as the Wichita State Shockers hosted the University of Houston, a crowd of 7,509 fans packed the stands to see the Wichita State Shockers best the University of Houston 10-1 on the field that Lou envisioned.

In a Minor League Baseball career that spanned more than four decades, Lou rose from a college intern to an accomplished executive who twice won the International League's executive of the year award and was inducted into the International League Hall of Fame in 2019. His true recognition, however, comes in the form of the relationships he forged and those he mentored along the way.

He wasn't just in the business of baseball, he was in the business of making memories, and everyone loved him for it. The relationships with those he worked with didn't end when people moved on from his team. It filled him with pride to see them succeed in the next stage of their professional career. Everyone who had the opportunity to work with him gained not only professional insight, but wisdom they could carry throughout their lives.

Lou was truly one of those individuals who never met a stranger, which only highlights his ability to make everyone feel welcomed. The transient nature of minor league baseball can be a hindrance to building relationships, with a steady stream of new players, coaches and sometimes MLB affiliates, but Lou was the constant. He was the pillar, the rock of the organization that brought people together and supported them as they built memories together.

Throughout his career, Lou embraced his baseball community and it was important for him to reach out and make a difference, often working to bring baseball equipment to underprivileged communities in the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Cuba and Aruba. He was cognizant of the great opportunity he had bene given as an intern and the responsibility he had to pay it forward, He never missed an opportunity to share his love of the game with others.

"Lou was very wise; unflappable, calm and easygoing," longtime friend Tom Tingle of the architectural firm DLR Group recalled. "He took everything in and when he spoke, he had a true message (to convey). In Wichita, he provided strong leadership to and good mentoring of his staff."

His civic pride extended beyond the ballpark. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wind Surge helped raise over $30,000 for the "Stand with Wichita" Emergency Fund. He was always an ally to those in need. Continuing Lou's legacy is a vital part of the Wind Surge's plans for 2021 and beyond. "We are here to fulfill his dream and vision, and that's our mission," said Forma.

Prior to joining efforts to bring a team to Wichita, Lou once remarked that "the trust that families with young kids, grandparents, and young couples on their first date placed in us; it was like every night (at the ballpark) was a slice of a Norman Rockwell painting."

Lou's legacy in Wichita will continue to grow with each passing season. The Wind Surge will share his joy with the entire community.

Written April 2021

