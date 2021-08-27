Matt & Co. Break Out; 'Hounds Win, 3-2

Matt Milburn pitched one of the best games of his Double-A career and was backed by a pair of hitters who broke out of slumps with key swings of the bat as the RockHounds defeated the Missions, 3-2, Wednesday night at Nelson Wolff Stadium in San Antonio.

Milburn went seven innings and gave up two runs, allowing just four baserunners (four hits with no walks) while striking out five to earn the win.

Devin Foyle, who is the club's top run producer (54 RBI) snapped a 1-for-22 stretch with a 2-for-4 night at the plate which included a solo home run in the top of the first inning that opened the scoring.

Milburn came within one delivery of pitching shutout baseball. He surrendered a two-run home run to Michael Curry in the last of the second inning, giving the Missions a short-lived (2-1) lead.

Chase Calabuig led off the third with a single and Max Schuemann (see "Kibbles & Bits," below) dropped down a would-be sacrifice bunt which he turned into a base hit. Foyle (who reached base in 3-of-5 trips to the plate) then drew a walk to load the bases, but the 'Hounds scored only once, tying the game at 2-2, with the run coming on a double play.

Jhonny Santos and Logan Davidson opened the fourth with back-to-back walks and Collin Theroux delivered what would become the decisive run with a one-out single to right field. Like Foyle, Theroux went 2-for-4 (including the game-winning RBI) to break out of a rough stretch. The 'Hounds catcher came into the game 2-for-37 over his last 10 games.

The 3-2 lead would stand up, as the last 5Â½ innings of the game were scoreless. Jack Weisenburger (hold) and Montana DuRapau (save) pitched the eighth and ninth innings, respectively, to close the door on Milburn's outstanding start and seal the win.

The RockHounds, who are now back to within a game of .500 (49-50), lead the series, 2-1. The six-game set continues through Sunday evening in the Alamo City.

Kibbles & Bits

Max Schuemann's remarkable on-base streak reached 19 games with a pair of singles (as the DH) from the leadoff spot.

Just how good has "Mad Max" been? He hit .400 for the night (2-for-5) and his average in the streak went down.

He's hitting .442 in the 19-gamer (with a .511 on-base percentage) and .475 over his last 13 games (with a .523 OBP).

