Ryan Dorow Debuts with Texas Rangers

FRISCO, Texas - Former RoughRiders infielder Ryan Dorow made his Major League Baseball debut with the Texas Rangers on Thursday against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field.

Dorow started at third base and hit ninth in the order, going 0-for-3 with a walk in four plate appearances.

Dorow spent the second half of 2019 and the beginning of 2021 with the RoughRiders. In 2019, after starting the season with High-A Down East, he hit .213/.313/.328 over 54 games in Frisco, but rebounded in 2021 by batting .333/.394/.600 with nine doubles, five home runs and 15 RBIs over 24 games. He was then promoted to Triple-A Round Rock, playing in 53 games before being elevated to Texas.

A native of South Haven, Michigan, Dorow was a four-year starting shortstop at DIII Adrian College, batting .401/.471/.599 his senior year before being picked in the 30th round by the Rangers in the 2017 draft.

Dorow is the 173rd former RoughRiders player to make his major league debut after playing in Frisco and the seventh in 2021, following Andy Ibañez, Luis Marté, Joe Barlow, Yonny Hernandez, Nick Snyder and Jake Latz. Alongside Snyder and Latz, Dorow is the third player to debut after playing for the RoughRiders in 2021.

