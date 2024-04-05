The KY3 65 Degree Guarantee Returns for Opening Day

April 5, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







Join us on Tuesday, April 9 for Springfield Cardinals Opening Day at Hammons Field. We have a post-game Fireworks Extravaganza, Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday with hot dogs and bratwursts for just $2, the Chevy Dealers of the Ozarks Truck Parade and more.

In addition, the KY3 65 Degree Guarantee is also back for Opening Day.

We will GUARANTEE that the temperature will be at least 65 degrees when the pregame ceremonies start (approx. 6:00pm). If the temperature is under 65 degrees, all fans with a paid ticket to Opening Day on April 9 will receive an extra ticket for any other Springfield Cardinals game during the month of April, courtesy of KY3!

Tickets to April home games will be available on a first come, first served basis. Tickets will be for equivalent seats in the lower seating bowl, but fans have the option to upgrade to All-Inclusive Areas like the SpringNet Champions Club or Coca-Cola Redbird Roost, all subject to availability. Those with All-Inclusive Tickets in the SpringNet Champions Club, Coca-Cola Redbird Roost, or Private Suites on Opening Day will receive Diamond Box tickets to their next April 2024 game. Those purchasing General Admission tickets for Opening Day will receive General Admission tickets for the additional game.

Single-game tickets for the home opener are available here. It's also not too late to sign up for a RED Access Membership before Springfield Cardinals Baseball returns. Get your Membership today and be a part of the BEST DEAL IN BASEBALL!

The most innovative ticketing experience in Minor League Baseball, RED Access Memberships start with seats to 1-2 games per month and provide exclusive benefits like:

- Online Exchanges in advance

-Exchanges of any missed-game tickets

- A bonus General Admission Access Card with FREE GA Access to any game

- Exclusive discounts and access to events and presales

- And much more

- All starting at just $95 plus tax

