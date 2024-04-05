Missions Opening Homestand Begins Tuesday, April 9th

April 5, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions return to Nelson Wolff Stadium on Tuesday, April 9th for their first homestand of the 2024 season. The Missions will be hosting a six-game series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals affiliate) from Tuesday, April 9th until Sunday, April 14th.

Tuesday, April 9 vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

AARP $2 Tuesday - Fans can purchase bullpen reserved, outfield reserved and berm tickets for just $2. Domestic draft beers and sausage wraps will be $2. Bill Miller Sweet Tea and pizza slices from Sofia's will also be $2. Parking will be $10. AARP members can receive two half-priced box seat tickets for this game.

Home Opener - The Missions will play their first home game of the 2024 season after beginning the season on the road in Amarillo.

Wednesday, April 10 vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Bark in the Park - Courtesy of North Park Subaru, fans will be allowed to bring their four-legged friends to enjoy some Missions baseball!

Thursday, April 11 vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Taco Bell Value Night - Fans can purchase half-priced tickets. At the game, enjoy $2 domestic draft beers, sodas, and Hot Dogs.

Flying Chanclas - The San Antonio Missions will take the field as their Flying Chanclas alter ego.

Friday, April 12 vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Thermal Mug Giveaway - Courtesy of Circle K, the first 1,000 fans will receive a stylish and reusable mug!

Postgame - Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

Saturday, April 13 vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Postgame Fireworks - Courtesy of Bud Light, fans can stay after the game and enjoy the best fireworks display in town!

Texas Lottery Lucky Row - One lucky row will receive free lottery tickets courtesy of the Texas Lottery (Ages 18+).

Sunday, April 14 vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals - 1:05 p.m.

Gates open at 12:00 p.m.

Six Flags Kids Day - The first 250 kids 48 inches or shorter will receive a free ticket to Six Flags Fiesta Texas!

Postgame - Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

