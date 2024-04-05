Springfield Cardinals Opening Day FAQ

The 20th season of Springfield Cardinals baseball is here! Here's everything you need to know about the new season and Opening Day at Hammons Field.

When is Springfield Cardinals Opening Day?

The home opener is on Tuesday, April 9 at Hammons Field. Gates open at 5:35 PM. First pitch is at 6:35 PM. The team begins the 2024 season on the road against the Arkansas Travelers.

Who is playing on Springfield Cardinals Opening Day?

The Cardinals host the Wichita Wind Surge, Texas League Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

Where do I buy tickets for Springfield Cardinals Opening Day?

Single-game tickets are still available for purchase online through this link. We also highly recommend signing up for the best deal in Minor League Baseball, RED Access. To learn more, click here.

Where do I park? How much is parking?

You can park at the main parking lot across Trafficway Street, right by the ballpark. Parking is $10 with proceeds going to ballpark improvements.

What promotions are running on Opening Day?

Prior to the game, Chevy Dealers of the Ozarks will present a pre-game truck parade. It's also Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday with hot dogs and bratwursts for just $2. There will be a post-game Fireworks Extravaganza.

What is the KY3 65 Degree Guarantee?

We GUARANTEE that the temperature will be at least 65 degrees when the pregame ceremonies start (approx. 6:00pm). If the temperature is under 65 degrees, all fans with a paid ticket to Opening Day on April 9 will receive an extra ticket for any other Springfield Cardinals game during the month of April, courtesy of KY3! Learn more at this link.

Who is starting on Opening Day?

Cardinals #13 prospect Max Rajcic will start the home opener on Tuesday night. It will be the first Opening Day start of his career. You can learn more about him here. When available, game notes with more information on the team and daily storylines can be read here. You can view the official roster here, and learn more about the 2024 team here.

What can I bring into Hammons Field?

No bag or item larger than 5"x9" will be permitted inside the stadium unless it is a clear bag. Hard-sided coolers and glass containers are not allowed. The Cardinals will not allow any exceptions outside of the following:

Clear bags: Clear bags will be available for purchase in the Team Store pending availability. Fans are also welcome to purchase from an outside retailer of their choice.

Diaper bag accompanying an infant

Approved medical bag

Blankets

Small personal clutch no greater than 5"x9"

One factory sealed water bottle per person

No outside food is allowed into the ballpark.

Where can I watch/listen to Springfield Cardinals Opening Day?

If you can't make it to Hammons Field, the game is viewable with a subscription to Milb.TV. You can also listen to an audio feed of the game locally on Classic Rock 106.7, our website here, or through the MiLB Mobile App (Download on Android, Download on iPhone).

