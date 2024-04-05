Mazur Shines, Missions' Offense Explodes in Opening Night Win

April 5, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions began the 2024 regular season with game one of a three-game series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. The Missions were in mid-season form as the offense scored 12 runs on 16 hits with eight doubles and a home run. On the mound, Adam Mazur turned in five innings with eight strikeouts and one run allowed. The Missions started the season strong with a 12-5 victory.

The Missions offense wasted no time grabbing a lead. Facing Yu-Min Lin, Marcos Castanon drew a walk and Nathan Martorella singled to put two runners on base. After striking out the next batter, Lin allowed an RBI single to Brandon Valenzuela to score the first run of the season. San Antonio took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

San Antonio threatened to improve their lead in the top of the second inning. After retiring the leadoff batter, Lin walked Ray-Patrick Didder and hit Ripken Reyes with a pitch. Jakob Marsee reached base on a fielder's choice with Didder advancing to third and Reyes out at second. A wild pitch allowed Marsee to move into scoring position. With two runners on and two outs, Castanon struck out to end the inning.

Adam Mazur was the starting pitcher for the Missions. After a scoreless first frame, the Sod Poodles tied the game in the second. Mazur retired the first batter of the frame before allowing a solo home run to Caleb Roberts. Amarillo evened the score at 1-1.

For the third consecutive frame, the Missions had a runner in scoring position. Cole Cummings legged out a double with one out. He was left stranded after Lin struck out the next two batters.

Lin's night was over after three innings. The southpaw allowed one earned run on three hits while walking two batters and striking out five. Jake Rice took for Amarillo in the fourth inning.

The Missions regained the lead in the fourth inning. Didder and Reyes began the inning with back-to-back base hits. With runners on the corners, the Missions executed a double steal with Didder stealing home. After striking out the next batter, Rice allowed an RBI double to Castanon. San Antonio took a 3-1 advantage.

San Antonio plated seven runs on five hits in the fifth inning to improve the lead to 10-1. Valenzuela drove in the first run with a double to right field. Zach Reks drove in a run with a double to left field. Reyes drove in two runs with a double to left field. Castanon doubled as well and drove in Reyes. Martorella drove in Marsee on a ground out to second base. Lastly, Cummings doubled to right field and drove in Castanon.

Mazur, the #7 Padres prospect according to MLB.com, allowed one run in five innings of work. The right-hander allowed two hits with one walk while striking out eight batters. Reggie Lawson replaced Mazur in the sixth inning.

Making his first appearance since 2022 due to retirement, Lawson sat down the first batter before issuing a walk to Bryson Brigman. After a wild pitch, Wilderd Patino singled to put two runners on base. Amarillo plated a run on a 1-4 fielder's choice. Lawson walked the next batter before giving up a ground-rule double which was originally ruled a home run. The umpires converged and overturned the call. Omar Cruz then came in for Lawson and ended the inning with a strike out. The Missions held a 10-3 lead.

The offense continued to score runs in the seventh inning. With two outs in the frame, Martorella and Cummings singled to keep the inning alive. Valenzuela doubled and drove in his third run of the night. San Antonio improved their lead to 11-3.

The Sod Poodles fought back and added two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Facing Carter Loewen, Brigman singled and Patino doubled to start the frame. Logan Warmoth drove in Brigman with a sacrifice fly. The second run scored on a ground out from Deyvison De Los Santos. The Missions held an 11-5 lead.

In the top of the ninth inning, San Antonio hit their first home run of the 2024 season. Facing Logan Clayton, Marsee started the frame with a solo homer to right field. The long ball made it a 12-5 ballgame.

Post-Game Notes

* Final Score: 12-5

* With the win, San Antonio improves to 1-0 on the season

* Most runs scored on opening night since 4/9/93 against Midland (Also 12 runs)

* First game with seven doubles since 7/14/22 (Also at Amarillo)

* Most hits on opening night since at least 2004

* Adam Mazur (Missions starter): W, 5.0 IP, 2 H, ER, BB, 8 K, HR

* Yu-Min Lin (Sod Poodles starter): ND, 3.0 IP, 3 H, ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Prospect Recap

* Robby Snelling (#3 Padres prospect, #35 MLB): Scheduled to pitch April 6th

* Adam Mazur (#7 Padres prospect): W, 5.0 IP, 2 H, ER, BB, 8 K, HR

* Jakob Marsee (#9 Padres prospect): 1-4, HR, RBI, 2 R, BB, HBP, K

* Ryan Bergert (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 7th

* Nathan Martorella (#13 Padres prospect): 3-6, RBI, R

* Austin Krob (#14 Padres prospect): ND, 1.0 IP, 2 K

* Victor Lizarraga (#15 Padres prospect): DNP

* Brandon Valenzuela (#16 Padres prospect): 3-5, 2 2B, 3 RBI, R, K

* Marcos Castañon (#18 Padres prospect): 2-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB, K

* Yu-Min Lin (#4 Dbacks prospect): ND, 3.0 IP, 3 H, ER, 2 BB, 5 K

* Ivan Melendez (#8 Dbacks prospect): 0-2, 2 BB, K

* Dylan Ray (#9 Dbacks prospect): DNP

* Deyvison De Los Santos (#14 Dbacks prospect): 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 K

* A.J. Vukovich (#15 Dbacks prospect): 0-4, 4 K

* Yilber Diaz (#16 Dbacks prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 7th

* Kristian Robinson (#17 Dbacks prospect): DNP

* Caleb Roberts (#30 Dbacks prospect): 1-3, HR, RBI, R, BB, 2 K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their three-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Saturday, April 6th. Left-hander Robby Snelling is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Luke Albright is scheduled to pitch for the Sod Poodles. Saturday's first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Hodgetown.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.