Hounds Outduel Hooks on Opening Night

April 5, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Jeremy Eierman hit a two-run home run and Gunnar Hoglund authored 4 2/3 frames of scoreless relief Friday night, leading the RockHounds to a 3-2 victory over the Hooks before an Opening Night crowd of 6,849 fans at Whataburger Field.

Miguel Ullola made the start for Corpus Christi, striking out eight over 4 1/3 innings. Ullola dispatched the first six Midland hitters in order, but a four-pitch walk opened the third and Eierman followed with a no-doubt blast to left.

The Hooks answered in the home half against lefty Brady Basso. Miguel Palma began the inning with a single into center and, one out later, Tommy Sacco Jr. launched a two-run homer onto the berm in left to even the score at 2.

Sacco, serving as CC's lead-off hitter, went 2-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases.

Eierman scored the decisive run via a wild pitch in the fifth.

Hoglund scattered one hit and three walks from the fourth through the seventh. After retiring the first two batters in the eighth, the Midland right-hander deflected a comeback single from Colin Barber, prompting his exit from the game.

A.J. Blubaugh dazzled in relief for the Hooks, dispatching the first 10 batters he faced. Midland mustered a rally in the ninth with back-to-back, one-out singles, but Blubuagh responded by retiring the next two hitters. He finished with five strikeouts over four shutout innings.

