Adam Wainwright to Headline First Concert at Hammons Field

April 5, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







The Springfield Cardinals, in conjunction with Hatch Foundation and the City of Springfield, are excited to announce the first-ever standalone concert at Hammons Field on Friday, May 31, with St. Louis Cardinals Legend Adam Wainwright tabbed as the headlining musical act. This banner event for the southwest Missouri community will be the largest non-baseball event in Hammons Field history.

After wrapping up his iconic career on the mound last year, Wainwright has launched a new career as a country music artist, which includes a recent appearance at the legendary Grand Ole Opry and his first full-length album 'Hey Y'all' released today. This show will mark a historic moment in Springfield Cardinals history.

"Hatch Foundation and the City of Springfield are excited to partner to bring outdoor concerts to Hammons Field, the newest community-owned asset," Springfield Cardinals Vice President and General Manager Dan Reiter said. "Don't miss out on the opportunity to be a part of the fun and excitement of our historic first standalone stadium concert!"

The St. Louis superstar will perform on a stage set up near second base with on-field seating available, providing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience Wainwright's performance up close. The concert will begin at 7:05pm with an opening act that will be announced at a later date. Gates will open at 6:05pm.

Pre-sale tickets for RED Access Members for the May 31 show will go on sale at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, April 10. Members will be able to book their concert tickets during the pre-sale through their My Cardinals Tickets online account.

To gain access to the pre-sale, sign up for a RED Access Membership at SpringfieldCardinals.com/Memberships or by calling (417) 863-0395 today.

You can also sign up for a RED Access Membership in person during our Pick-Your-Seats and Play Catch Day on Saturday April 6, from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Hammons Field. New Members will pick their seats for the upcoming 2024 Cardinals Baseball season and all 2024 RED Access Members will get to play catch on the field.

Multiple ticket types will be available: with seats and standing-room-only tickets available on the award-winning infield, options in the seating bowl, all-inclusive on-field VIP tables as well as all-inclusive tickets in the Coca-Cola Redbird Roost.

General public ticket sales for the concert will begin on Friday, April 12 at 11:00 AM. Adam Wainwright Concert Tickets will start at $25.50.

