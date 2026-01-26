The Guys Take on What's in the Box
Published on January 26, 2026
Major League Soccer Stories from January 26, 2026
- D.C. United Appoint Dr. Orbay Ünsoy as Head of Recruitment - D.C. United
- San Jose Earthquakes Sign 18-Year-Old Tomo Allen as Homegrown Player - San Jose Earthquakes
- Academy Products Pinter and Shaw Relishing First Team Opportunities - Inter Miami CF
- Soccer United Marketing and Polymarket Announce Multi-Year Partnerships with Major League Soccer and Leagues Cup - MLS
- Tickets on Sale for Inter Miami CF's 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 Second Leg - Inter Miami CF
- LAFC and WireBarley Team up for New Strategic Partnership - Los Angeles FC
- Revolution Acquire GAM from D.C. United for Goalkeeper Alex Bono - New England Revolution
- D.C. United Acquires Former Black-And-Red Goalkeeper Alex Bono from the New England Revolution in Exchange for $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money - D.C. United
- FC Cincinnati Announce Theme Nights for the 2026 MLS Season - FC Cincinnati
