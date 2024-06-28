The First Kc Current River Goal!

June 28, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current YouTube Video







Temwa Chawinga makes KC Current history and scores the first River Goal from CPKC Stadium

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.