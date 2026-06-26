THE ELKS STRIKE LATE! Game-Winning TD in the Final Minute

Published on June 25, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks YouTube Video







Cody Fajardo connects with T.J. Luther for an eight yard TD to secure the victory.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 25, 2026

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