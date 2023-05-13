The Claws Are Back in Town - Homestand Preview (May 16th - 21st)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws are back in town! After two weeks on the road, the BlueClaws return to ShoreTown on Tuesday, May 16th to start a six game series with Wilmington (Nationals).

Homestand Rundown

- Tuesday, May 16th (6:05 pm) - please note the special early start time.

- Wednesday, May 17th (11:05 am) - It's the second Education Day (presented by OCCEA) of the season. Join us for a special weekday matinee!

- Thursday, May 18th (6:35 pm) - The Phillie Phanatic makes his first and only visit to ShoreTown this year! It's also Thirsty Thursday (95.9 WRAT) with $2 Coors & Coors Light cans in the Sand Br and concourse wide.

- Friday, May 19th (6:35 pm) - It's Marvel Super Hero Night (more here) and Black Panther will be here for a special appearance! We'll have food & drink specials too, plus the BlueClaws will be wearing special Black Panther-inspired jerseys (bid here).

- Saturday, May 20th (4:05 pm) - It's Buster's Birthday (more here) and Touch-Some-Trucks Day (Judd Shaw Injury Law)! We'll celebrate Buster's Birthday at the game and have trucks around the ballpark for kids to explore!

- Sunday, May 21st (1:05 pm) - It's Bark in the Park (more here) Day (Toyota World of Lakewood, 95.9 WRAT, and 100.1 WJRZ). We'll have a pre-game festival outside the ballpark beginning at 10 am and dogs are welcome inside the ballpark for the afternoon game. It's a Kids Day Sunday! Members of the Jenkinson's Boardwalk BlueClaws Kids Club (sign up here) eat free thanks to Sabrett! Plus, dogs are welcome too!

