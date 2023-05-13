Seymour and Robertson Power Hot Rods to Seventh Straight Win
May 13, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release
Bowling Green, Kentucky - Bob Seymour homered in the first and Blake Robertson blasted a go-ahead three-run homer in the third that led the Bowling Green Hot Rods (16-14) to a 4-3 win over the Hickory Crawdads (12-18) on Saturday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.
The Hickory offense began the scoring in the top of the first against Bowling Green starter Ben Peoples. Josh Hatcher worked a lead-off walk and scored on an RBI double from Daniel Mateo to put the Crawdads up 1-0. In the bottom of the first, Seymour tied it up with a solo homer off Crawdads starter Josh Stephan.
After the Crawdads scored a run in the top of the second, the Hot Rods took the lead in the bottom half of the inning. Jeffry Parra doubled, and Jalen Battles walked to put runners on first and second. Robertson launched a three-run homer over the left centerfield wall to put Bowling Green up 4-2. Max Acosta hit a solo homer in the top of the third, but the Hot Rods pitching staff shut down the Hickory offense the rest of the way to secure a 4-3 win.
Antonio Jimenez (1-2) collected 3.0 shutout innings, while allowing two hits and striking out three to pick up the win. Josh Stephan (2-3) picked up the loss, letting up four runs on six hits, a walk, and five strikeouts over 6.1 innings. Alfredo Zarraga earned the save, striking out two over 2.0 scoreless innings.
The Hot Rods and Crawdads play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:05 PM CT. Bowling Green is sending RHP Austin Vernon (2-1, 7.16) to the mound, while Hickory is starting RHP Gavin Collyer (0-3, 5.59).
Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv or listening through the MiLB First Pitch App, tuning into Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT, or visiting https://www.milb.com/bowling-green/fans/audio-listen-live.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from May 13, 2023
- Seymour and Robertson Power Hot Rods to Seventh Straight Win - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Hudson Valley Downs Aberdeen 6-2 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Blue Rocks' Back-to-Back Walk-Off Wins Secure Series Victory - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- Gambrell Goes Seven Strong Innings as Drive Outlast Dash 5-4 - Greenville Drive
- Greensboro Grasshoppers Dropped to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 9-5 - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Brooklyn Battles Back, Drops Heartbreaker to Wilmington - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Blue Rocks Burn Cyclones in Walk-Off, 3-2 - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Ward Homers, Claws Roll to 9-5 Win at Greensboro - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Comeback Bid Falls Just Short Against Greenville, 5-4 - Winston-Salem Dash
- Stevens' Blast Caps' 4-1 Win Over Tourists - Rome Braves
- Pitcher's Duel Goes to the Braves - Asheville Tourists
- HVR Game Notes - May 13, 2023 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- The Claws Are Back in Town - Homestand Preview (May 16th - 21st) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bowling Green Hot Rods Stories
- Seymour and Robertson Power Hot Rods to Seventh Straight Win
- Schnell Clobbers Another Homer, Hot Rods Extend Win-Streak to Six
- Sasaki Secures Four-Hit Night, Bowling Green Hangs on in 5-4 Win
- Askew Spins Six Frames in 5-2 Win over Hickory
- Caminero Piles Up Three Hits, Hot Rods Pummel Crawdads 12-1