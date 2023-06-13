The Cardiac Crabs Strike Again

(Waldorf) It was a makeup game on Monday when the Lancaster Barnstormers quickly stopped in Southern Maryland. This game was supposed to be played on opening day. Instead, it would serve as the final game of a four-game homestand before going onto a six-day road trip. Neil Uskali, who was just acquired from the High Point Rockers, made the start.

Joseph Carpenter blasted a solo home run in the second inning to give the Barnstormers an early lead. Then in the next inning, Lancaster benefitted from two three-run shots, one from Andretty Cordero and the other from Jack Conley. Like that, it was 7-0 Lancaster after three innings.

The Blue Crabs' offense struggled against Nile Ball. The bottom of the sixth rolled around, and the game would face a brief rain delay as it poured at Regency Furniture. The tarp would come off, and the game would resume play. K.C. Hobson then roped a ball down the right field line to drive in the first run for the Blue Crabs.

The next inning, the Crabs scored another run when Ryan Haug barreled up a ball over the second baseman's head, and that would score Khalil Lee; the score was 7-2. But in the top of the ninth, the Barnstormers scratched across two runs to have a healthy seven-run lead entering the bottom of the ninth.

The Blue Crabs got a couple of hits from Isaias Quiroz and Khalil Lee, who would both score from a Michael Baca single that leaped over Cordero at third and then passed the left fielder and let it roll to the wall; Baca would pull into third base. This was the spark the Crabs needed after the play. They rallied all the way back after Quiroz roped a single into left to tie the game at nine, Lancaster elected to walk Lee and get to the next hitter intentionally, and the Crabs elected to pinch-hit Jose Rosario. On the second pitch, Rosario hit a fly ball to center, and Melvin Mercedes didn't have enough mustard to get it home. Alex Crosby touched the plate and then raced with his team to splash Jose Rosario. The Blue Crabs walked off the Barnstormers, 10-9.

The most incredible comeback for the Warriors of Waldorf will now be 4-0 against Lancaster this year and back to eight games above .500. A road trip begins on Tuesday with a three-game set in Gastonia and then a weekend series with the High Point Rockers. Every game will be broadcasted on FloSports.

