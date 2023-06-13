Atlantic League Bullpen, June 13, 2023

June 13, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) News Release







The Week Ahead: North leader So. Maryland visits South leader Gastonia during the midweek series... Each team holds a narrow Â½ game lead over their closest competitor... The Blue Crabs will play all six games on the road this week while in the South, both Gastonia and High Point will each be at home all week... North challenger York is home for all six games this week...

Long Island hosts Charleston before the Ducks spend the weekend in York.

The Week That Was: York's nine-game winning streak came to a halt with a 10-7 loss at home to Staten Island on 6/7...

Poor air quality due to Canadian wildfi res postponed games at Lancaster and Long Island (Tues) and at York (Wed).

Streaking: Frederick's Jose Marmolejos is riding the ALPB's longest active hitting streak at 11 games... Lancaster's Andretty Cordero has scored a run in 10 straight.

Midweek Marvels: High Point's Michael Rus- sell hit .538 (7-for-13) in the midweek series vs. So. Maryland... Long Island's Adeiny Hechavarria had seven RBI vs. Frederick.

Weekend Wonders: Frederick's Kole Cot- tam hit the fi rst inside-the-park homer in club history vs. Gastonia on 6/11. It was one of his league-high three homers on the weekend... Cottam slashed .667/1.750/2.417 vs. Gastonia... York's Trey Martin hit .643 (9-for-14) with two home runs and six RBI at Long Island... High Point's Shed Long, Jr.

tied Martin for the weekend RBI lead with six... Staten Island's Roldani Baldwin had four doubles vs. Lancaster...Long Island's Ian Clarkin struck out 10 in six innings vs.

York on 6/9... Gastonia's Jack Reinheimer stole home in the top of the ninth to beat Frederick 5-4 on 6/9.

Odd Stat: There were seven lead changes in Long Island's 12-10 win over York on 6/10.

ATLANTIC LEAGUE NEWS AND NOTES

Lancaster has scored 7 or more runs in 7 straight games, the longest streak in the ALPB

300 Career ALPB wins for Wally Backman including his time at New Britain (2018) and Long Island (2019-23)

21 Consecutive games with a home run for Gastonia, the ALPB's longest active streak

500 Career hits in the ALPB for Lancaster's Trayvon Robinson, now in his 6th year in the league

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.