Blue Crabs Get Shut Out, Lose 5-0 To Gastonia

(Gastonia) The Blue Crabs hit the road again as they played in Gastonia in a rematch with the Honey Hunters. Southern Maryland was turning to Willie Rios in his first start as a Blue Crab.

The Honey Hunters squeaked across two runs when Luis Curbelo hit his second home run this season, as he hit a mile-high fly ball that got pushed over the right field wall. Scott Manea drove in two runs on a single up the middle in the bottom of the third, making it 4-0. One more run scored in the bottom of the third.

The Blue Crabs could not score, despite them collecting 10 hits and stranding 11 men on base as they were shut out for the first time this season. Michael Baca went 3-4, Braxton Lee had two hits, and so did Alex Crosby. The Crabs are now 23-16 after the tough loss.

Daryl Thompson will pitch the second game of the series tomorrow, with an 11:35 AM start time; it will be a quick turnaround for the Crabs. The matchup is being televised on FloSports.

