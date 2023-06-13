High Point Edges Frederick in 10 Innings

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Brian Parreira slapped a base hit to the wall in right field to score Zander Wiel and give the High Point Rockers a 6-5 win in 10 innings against Frederick on Tuesday night at Truist Point.

"I don't think I've ever hit a walk-off in my life," said Parreira following the game. "I've had some crucial hits in my career but I don't think I've had a true walk-off like that. Guys asked me what pitch I hit and I just don't remember. I kind of blocked it out after I made contact. It felt good and I knew the game was over."

Parreira's game-winning hit amplified what had been an outstanding performance from the Rockers pitchers. The bullpen pitched the final five innings, allowing just two hits and no walks while striking out six. Jameson McGrane (W, 2-0) was the final beneficiary, grabbing the win by not allowing a hit over the ninth and tenth innings.

Frederick's Jeff Singer (L, 0-1) came on in the 10th inning with Wiel, the final out of the ninth inning, on second. After striking out Ben Aklinski, Parreira hit a 3-1 offering in the right-center gap to easily plate Wiel with the winning run.

High Point took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Frederick starter Winston Lavendier walked the first two batters he faced, Michael Russell and Shed Long, Jr. Ben Aklinski followed with a two-run triple to give High Point a 2-0 lead. Aklinski scored on Beau Taylor's ground out to first base.

The lead grew to 5-0 in the second when Lavendier walked Montrell Marshall with one out and Russell followed with his fourth home run of the year.

Frederick got three runs back in the third when Rockers starter Ryan Weiss hit Kole Cottam to start the inning and then walked lead-off hitter Luke Becker. Craig Dedelow doubled to score Cottam and Jose Marmolejos added a double of his own to bring home Becker and Dedelow. Frederick added another run in the fifth when Osaldo Abreu singled to start the inning and then stole second. Becker moved Abreu to third when he grounded out to second. Craig Dedelow then lifted a fly ball in foul territory deep behind third. Shortstop Ryan Grotjohn made an outstanding catch though Abreu was able to tag and score to pull Frederick within one at 5-4.

Weiss went five innings and allowed four hits and four runs while walking one and striking out seven. A.J. Cole came out of the bullpen to pitch the sixth and allowed a game-tying solo homer to Raudy Reed.

Frederick started the seventh inning on a single by Kole Cottam. Designated pinch runner Scott Kelly replaced him on first and was sacrificed to second by Osvaldo Abreu. Becker then sent a sinking liner to center where Ben Aklinski made a diving catch and was able to throw out Kelly who was running on contact for an inning-ending double play.

