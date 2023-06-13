Stokes Jr. Continues his Tear as Revs Pull off Another Comeback Win

June 13, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): Troy Stokes Jr. homered in the sixth to ignite a comeback and smoked a two-run single in the seventh to complete the effort as the York Revolution surged back to knock off the Lancaster Barnstormers, 7-6 on Tuesday night at WellSpan Park. With four RBI in the game, Stokes Jr. has knocked in nine runs in two games since coming off the Injured List, helping push the Revs (24-16) back into sole possession of first place as the win kicked off a six-game homestand.

Lancaster got the scoring started with two runs off Revs starter Pedro Vasquez in the second. Joseph Carpenter doubled to start the frame and was chased home by a Jake Hoover triple for the game's first run. Hoover scored on a Yeison Coca ground ball to give the Barnstormers an early 2-0 lead.

Trey Martin stayed hot as his bloop single to shallow right got York on the board in the bottom of the second. Alexis Pantoja singled to lead off the inning and Trent Giambrone doubled setting up Martin's opportunity as York trailed 2-1.

Lancaster scored three runs on five hits in the fourth, building a 5-1 lead on RBI singles from Hoover, Coca, and Andretty Cordero.

The Revs got one back in the bottom half, cutting it to 5-2 on an RBI ground rule double by Pantoja to deep right-center field.

Carpenter added a sac fly in the top of the fifth as Lancaster enjoyed its second four-run lead of the night at 6-2. Vasquez got through five innings in the no-decision, charged with six runs on 10 hits.

Lancaster starter Brandyn Sittinger lasted six innings, but York started its comeback against him in the sixth as Stokes Jr. connected on a two-run homer to deep left-center field, his fifth of the year and second in as many games since returning to the lineup, slashing the deficit to 6-4 and providing the building blocks for the comeback.

Sittinger allowed four runs on 10 hits in his six innings, with just one walk and seven strikeouts.

The comeback continued in the bottom of the seventh as the Revs loaded the bases against reliever Bret Clarke who failed to record an out. Jesus Liranzo was brought in and was wild early with a passed ball plating Tomo Otosaka from third to make it a one-run game at 6-5. Nellie Rodriguez walked to reload the bases, and with one out, Stokes Jr. delivered again with a two-run single slammed all the way to the wall in left field, scoring Martin and Jacob Rhinesmith to give the Revs their first lead of the night at 7-6.

Will Carter, J.T. Hintzen (W, 3-3), and Andrew Gross all handled scoreless innings in relief for York.

Victor Capellan entered for the save and recorded the first out of the ninth before allowing an opposite field double to Kelly Dugan. Capellan rebounded to strike out Trayvon Robinson and closed it out on a soft ground ball to second base off the bat of Wilson Garcia, securing his seventh save and another thrilling comeback victory for the Revs who moved back into sole possession of first place by half a game as Southern Maryland lost at Gastonia on Tuesday night.

Notes: The Revs improve to 12-6 at home, having won seven of their last eight at WellSpan Park. York is 7-2 in one-run games and 13-3 in games decided by two runs or fewer. The Revs now have a winning record (9-8) when the opponent scores first. York improves to 22-6 when scoring at least four runs. The Revs improve to 14-8 in come-from-behind decisions, while notching their fifth victory of the season when trailing headed to the seventh. The Revs lead the season's War of the Roses series, 4-3 with Tuesday marking the first matchup of the season played in York; each of the final 15 meetings will be played at WellSpan Park. The Revs have scored at least seven runs with double-digit hits in 11 of the last 13 games, leading the league with a .331 average and 8.5 runs per game on that stretch since May 29. York is now tied for the league lead with an overall .278 team batting average while ranking second in runs scored. Martin's third-inning RBI was his seventh in the last three games; he enjoyed his fourth consecutive multi-hit game (2-for-5) as he is now 11-for-19 over the last four contests. Martin is also now batting .438 (21-for-48) over his last 12 games. Carter's scoreless outing was his fifth in the last six and 10th in his last 13 outings. Gross logged his 10th straight scoreless appearance, a Revs' season-best, while picking up his team-leading fifth hold. Capellan handled his fifth straight scoreless outing. York lefty Nick Raquet (4-3, 3.14) faces off against righty Brent Teller (2-2, 7.24) on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. It's Winning Wednesday presented by PA Lottery, Bark in the Park presented by Cover Six Canines, Boomer's Book Club Night #3, and Traditions Bank Client Appreciation Night. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.