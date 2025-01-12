The Break Presented by the General: Pressure Is a Privilege
January 12, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
"Pressure is a privilege... and you've got to be built for it"
Mac McClung has been grinding for years to earn his Two-Way contract with the Orlando Magic this season, and now he's working to hold onto it. Watch Mac and the Osceola Magic take on the Wisconsin Herd on NBA TV at 1:30 PM and don't miss Episode 1 of The Break presented by The General Insurance.
