Skyhawks Drop Afternoon Contest to Motor City, 105-98

January 12, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (4-2) dropped their first game of the calendar year to the Motor City Cruise (2-4) 105-98 on Sunday afternoon.

Atlanta Hawks two-way forward Dominick Barlow earned his fifth 30-point outing of his career, collecting a season-high 30 points (11-16 FGM), to go along with seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes.

Fellow Atlanta Hawks two-way guard/forward Daeqwon Plowden netted 20 points, grabbing six rebounds and three steals in a game-high 42 minutes of action, marking the first game of his career with at least 20 points, five rebounds and three steals.

Motor City jumped out to a fast 14-5 lead, thanks to eight straight points from Pistons two-way forward Ron Harper Jr. College Park would respond, cutting the lead to 27-26 at the end of the quarter thanks to nine different Skyhawk scorers.

Both the Skyhawks and Cruise battled back and forth in the second quarter, with neither team gaining more than a six-point advantage. At halftime, the Skyhawks held a slight two-point, 56-54 lead.

Like the first half, neither team could gain a significant advantage in the third quarter, ending with an 84-82 Cruise advantage. Barlow netted his 24 th point in the third quarter, marking his 10 th game of the season with 20-or-more points (15 games played).

Down by as many as seven points at the halfway point of the final frame, the Skyhawks cut into the Motor City lead at multiple points, including tying the game twice at the 5:03 and 2:34 marks of the quarter.

Tied at 94 apiece with 2:16 to go, Motor City would close the game on an 11-4 run to secure the 105-98 victory.

The Cruise were led by six double-digit scorers, including 21 points, eight assists and five steals from Pistons two-way guard Daniss Jenkins, and a 16-point, 13-rebound double-double from Pistons two-way center Tolu Smith III.

The Skyhawks will hit the road for a three-game trip, stopping at the Cleveland Charge on Jan. 14 at 7 p.m., followed by a two-game stand at Maine on Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 18 at 1 p.m.

