Herd Triumph over Magic

January 12, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, beat the Osceola Magic 139-118.

Milwaukee Bucks Assignment player Chris Livingston propelled the Herd with a career-high 35 points while AJ Johnson followed with 21 points. Terence Davis posted a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Osceola Magic top scorers were Javonte Smart with 23 points and Alex Morales with 22 points.

Wisconsin started hot converting on every possession in the first two minutes to go ahead 11-2. The Herd continued to dominate offensively pushing 16 points powered by two baskets from Terence Davis. AJ Johnson and Henry Ellenson combined for two three-pointers to put the Herd up 28-8. Osceola countered with three straight baskets to make it a 14-point game. Wisconsin remained full steam ahead, outscoring the Magic by six to stay ahead by 20. The Magic secured one basket before Ade Murkey scored five straight points while James Akinjo followed with a shot beyond the arc. The Magic connected on a three-point buzzer-beater to close out the first quarter. The Herd led 46-23 at the break.

Osceola secured the first basket of the second quarter, but Wisconsin was quick to answer with back-to-back baskets. The Magic cut into the 20-point deficit with an 11-4 stretch over two minutes. Wisconsin pushed ahead by over 20 points after three consecutive baskets by Chris Livingston. AJ Johnson and Tyler Smith teamed up for six points to put the Herd up 69-52 at the three-minute mark. Chris Livingston closed out the quarter, scoring 10 points for the Herd to take a 79-57-point advantage at the half. Chris Livingston guided the Herd with 25 points.

The Magic connected on a layup, but Wisconsin responded with 11 unanswered points to go ahead by 31 early in the third quarter. Osceola countered with a 14-2 run to make it a 19-point game at the six-minute mark. The teams battled answering each basket until the Magic broke away with six straight points. Tyler Smith knocked down a shot beyond the arc nonetheless Osceola secured the last two baskets of the quarter. Wisconsin led 101-90 at the break.

James Akinjo opened the fourth quarter with a one-for-one free throw. Stephen Thompson Jr. followed with back-to-back three-pointers to give the Herd a 16-point advantage. James Akinjo and Stephen Thompson Jr. continued to control the game scoring the next six points. Wisconsin remained dominant going up 126-106 after back-to-back baskets by Chis Livingston. The Herd closed out the game by outscoring the Magic by one point to win the game 139-118.

The Herd will hit the road to take on the Westchester Knicks on Wednesday, Jan. 14 with tip-off set for 6:00 p.m. CST. Fans can watch on TV32 and ESPN+.

