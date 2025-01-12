Ishmael Lane Erupts for 28 Points in Sunday Night Victory

January 12, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Indiana Mad Ants News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, In. - The Indiana Mad Ants continued their homestand with a Sunday evening matchup against the Long Island Nets. In game four of a six-game homestand, the Mad Ants defeated the Nets by 16 points. Ishmael Lane finished 10-for-10 from the field while scoring a career-high 28 points. Kyle Mangas, RayJ Dennis and Dakota Mathias each finished with 20+ points.

Ishmael Lane scored the first points of the night for the Mad Ants. Off a missed shot from Josiah-Jordan James, Lane made the shot down low through traffic. Two possessions later, RayJ Dennis found Lane on a bounce pass and the big man finished with a two-handed slam. Lane got the start Sunday night with Jahlil Okafor dealing with an illness. He was inactive for the game.

Long Island got out to a 27-11 lead in the first quarter. The Mad Ants cut into the deficit and trailed 29-17 with three minutes to go in the quarter. Kyle Mangas added to the Mad Ants total with a layup off a pass from James. James found an opening down low and scored with a layup. Cameron McGriff scored on the following possession with a contested hook shot in the paint. At the end of the quarter, the Nets had a 35-23 lead. Lane and Mangas each had six points for Indiana in the quarter.

Dakota Mathias scored the first points of the second quarter for the Mad Ants. The veteran forward knocked down a turnaround jumper from the free throw line. Nearly a minute later, Dennis drew a foul and converted the one-for-two free throw attempt. Indiana trailed by just eight points after one minute of play in the quarter.

Indiana stormed back in the second quarter and captured their first lead of the night at the seven-minute mark. Lane gave Indiana the lead with a contested layup. The Northwestern State alum reached a new career-high with 18 points after that made field goal.

The Mad Ants outscored Long Island 40-20 in the second quarter thanks to consistent points from Dennis and Lane. Indiana had a 63-55 lead at the half. Lane led all scorers with 22 points.

Mangas scored the first points of the second half for Indiana. After driving the lane, he pump-faked his defender and finished with a layup. On the next possession, Lane continued his hot shooting and beat the buzzer with a long-range two-pointer.

Indiana had a 74-69 advantage with 6:28 to go in the third quarter. A minute later, Cameron McGriff drove through the lane and drew a foul. The Oklahoma State alum made the one-for-two free throw to extend the lead.

In the final minutes of the third quarter, Mathias extended the lead with a catch-and-shoot three-pointer. On the next possession, Stephan Hicks beat the buzzer with a deep three-pointer. The veteran guard drew a foul his next time down the floor and converted the one-for-two free throw. With time winding down in the quarter, Dennis added to the point total with a layup off the glass. Indiana had a 95-83 lead after three quarters. Lane led all scorers with 26 points.

Mathias scored the first points for the Mad Ants in the fourth quarter. After drawing a foul, he knocked down the one-for-two free throw attempt. Mangas and Dennis each scored on the next two possessions and Indiana extended their lead to 101-87.

With half of the quarter to go, Mathias drove the lane and absorbed contact while making the shot. He was fouled on the play and sank the free throw to convert the three-point play. The Mad Ants had a 113-96 lead and Mathias extended his point total to 20 points.

The Mad Ants continued to score late into the quarter with Dennis, Mathias and Mangas all getting into the 20-point range. Indiana defeated the Nets and improved to 3-1 during their six-game homestand.

Notes

Final Score: 124-108

With the win, the Mad Ants improve to 6-3 in the regular season (13-12 overall)

Trailed by as much as 16 points in the 1st quarter

Mad Ants outscored Nets 40-20 in the second quarter

Mad Ants led 63-55 at halftime

RayJ Dennis (2-Way): 23 pts, 5 reb, 9 ast

Kyle Mangas: 25 pts, 2 reb, 3 ast

Dakota Mathias: 22 pts, 8 reb, 4 ast

Josiah-Jordan James: 9 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast

Ishmael Lane: 28 pts (Career-high) (10-10 FG), 9 reb, 4 ast

Mad Ants leading scorer: Ishmael Lane (28)

Mad Ants leading rebounder: Ishmael Lane (9)

Mad Ants leader in assists: RayJ Dennis (9)

The Indiana Mad Ants will remain at home for their next two games. They will host the South Bay Lakers on Tuesday, January 14th at 12:30 p.m. The homestand concludes on Friday, January 17th against the Wisconsin Herd. Tip-off for that game is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

