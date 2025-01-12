Jordan Hall Nears Triple-Double, Windy City Downs Greensboro

January 12, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, put on a defensive clinic in a 99-87 win over the Greensboro Swarm on Sunday afternoon. Windy City guard Jordan Hall neared a triple-double, posting 18 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists.

Windy City had six players in double figures. Center David Muoka recorded 16 points, while guard Mike Miles Jr. ended with a season-high 14 points. Guards Alex Schumacher (13) and Jordan Jackson (10), along with Chicago Bulls two-way forward EJ Liddell (10), rounded out the group in double digits.

Windy City ended the first quarter with a four-point advantage as forward Ben Coupet Jr. led all scorers with seven points in the frame. The Bulls then held the Swarm to a game-low 19 points in the second period, entering halftime up by six. Windy City extended its lead to 11 in the third quarter; Jordan Hall topped all scorers with 11 points in the frame, making three threes. The Bulls held on in the fourth, shooting over 50% in the quarter, to finish off the Swarm.

In an all-out defensive effort, Windy City outrebounded Greensboro and tallied four more blocks. Liddell rejected a game-best four shots in the win. The Bulls had four players with seven or more rebounds, including Liddell (13), Hall (nine), Muoka (seven) and Jackson (seven).

Greensboro guard Jaylen Sims led all scorers with 22 points off the bench. Charlotte Hornets two-way guard Isaiah Wong, as well as Swarm forward Keyontae Johnson, also recorded 15 and 12 points respectively.

Windy City gets back to .500 and a 4-4 record with the victory, while Greensboro drops to 5-2 in the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls now have two days off before facing the Birmingham Squadron on Wednesday at 7pm CT. The game will be broadcast on Chicago Sports Network Plus and ESPN+.

