Skyforce Reacquires Alondes Williams

January 12, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced that the team has reacquired guard Alondes Williams via returning player rights.

Williams, a 6-4, 205-pound guard out of Wake Forest went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft and signed a two-way contract with the Brooklyn Nets on July 4, 2022. He appeared in one regular season game for Brooklyn and averaged 12.3 points on 47.2 percent shooting, 4.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steal per 27.0 minutes a game in 35 appearances for Long Island between the Tip-Off Tournament and regular season.

He was acquired by the Skyforce on July 24, 2023, via a trade with the Nets and averaged 20.3 points on 49.9 percent shooting, 5.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per 37.4 minutes in 43 games for Sioux Falls, where he was named the 2023-24 NBA G League's Most Improved Player, All-NBA G League First Team honors and was a 2024 Rising Stars Challenge participate at NBA All-Star Weekend. Williams also broke the Skyforce franchise record for points in a game with 55 on Jan. 7th, 2024. He would go on to earn a two-way contract with the Miami HEAT for the rest of the 2023-24 season and helped the team win their first NBA Summer League championship, as he averaged 11.5 points on 40.2 percent shooting, 4.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists in eight games over the summer (21 points on 8-16 FGA, five rebounds and six assists in the championship game versus the Memphis Grizzlies).

Williams played in five preseason games with the Los Angeles Clippers to start the 2024-25 season and averaged 4.0 points on 40.0 percent shooting, 2.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists before being signed by the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 22, 2024, to a two-way contract. He appeared in 18 games on transfer to the Motor City Cruise and averaged 18.4 points on 45.5 percent shooting, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per 32.3 minutes a game. He appeared in one game for the Pistons and scored five points and an assist in 3:43 minutes of play against the Orlando Magic on Nov. 23, 2024. He was waived by Detroit on Jan. 8, 2025.

Prior to his professional career, he averaged 11.1 points on 48.8 percent shooting, 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.8 steals between the University of Oklahoma and Wake Forest University in 90 appearances from 2019-22. As a senior for the Demon Deacons, Williams averaged 16.5 points on 50.7 percent shooting, 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals per 34.1 minutes in 35 starts.

Zyon Pullin's two-way NBA Call-Up to the Memphis Grizzlies completed the transaction. Williams, who will wear #31 for the Skyforce, is expected to be available for the team's weekend series against the Osceola Magic. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 PM CST from the Sanford Pentagon on Friday.

