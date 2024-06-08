The ÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÅcleanÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ Dozen

June 8, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The 2024 Lancaster Stormers have a share of the record books.

Noah Bremer fired six shutout innings on Saturday evening while Cristian Santana continued his savage home run tear as the Stormers downed the Charleston Dirty Birds, 9-2, at GoMart Ballpark.

The win was Lancaster's 12th straight, tying the 2018 club's franchise record set in May of that year. With the victory, the Stormers grabbed sole possession of second place in the North but still trail York by three games in the divisional race.

Bremer (4-1) checked Charleston on five hits while walking one and striking out four. Charleston only had two runners on base at the same time twice in his six-inning stint.

Meanwhile, Lancaster's bats got off to a torrid start for the second straight night. Shawon Dunston, Jr. drew a walk from Casey Cobb (0-4) to open the game and took second on a one-out single by Santana. Chris Proctor lined a single to center to drive home the first run. Joseph Carpenter extended his hitting streak to 15 with a two-run double to the base of the fence in center. He, in turn, scored on a single yanked into right field by Gaige Howard.

Santana followed a pair of walks in the second with a home run to right field, his eighth long ball in the last seven games and his 13th of the season for a 7-0 lead.

Charleston's bullpen took over and silenced Lancaster on two singles over the next 6 2/3 innings, and the crowd of 5,614 got its lone thrill of the night when Phil Ervin slugged a two-run homer to left center before the first out in the home seventh. The combination of Nolan Long, Phil Diehl and Stephen Nogosek proceeded to throw hitless baseball the rest of the night to preserve the team's share of history.

Justin Farmer capped the scoring with a two-run homer to left in the ninth.

Lancaster will try for its 13th straight and fourth consecutive series sweep Sunday afternoon at 4:05. Brady Tedesco (0-0) will make the start. Fans may tune into FLoBaseball, beginning at 4:00.

NOTES: Dunston left the game with an injury in the bottom of the fifth and was replaced by player-coach Trayvon Robinson who saw his first action of the season...The Stormers were already without utility man Chad Sedio, who left Thursday night's game with an injury and infielder Nick Lucky, whose contract was purchased by Minnesota on Friday...Santana has hit safely in 11 straight with nine homers and 24 RBI...Farmer's homer was his first since his first at bat with the Stormers, back on May 10 at Staten Island.

Game Date: 06/08/2024

Lancaster Stormers 9 AT Charleston Dirty Birds 2

YTD YTD

Lancaster AB R H BI AVG Charleston AB R H BI AVG

Dunston Jr., S LF 0 1 0 0.283 Frazier, C LF 4 0 1 0.284

Robinson, T LF 2 0 0 0.000 Cancel, G SS 4 0 0 0.272

Loehr, T 2B 5 1 0 0.282 Carr, J CF 4 0 1 0.329

Santana, C 3B 4 2 2 3.409 Barnum, K DH 3 0 0 0.273

Proctor, C DH 4 1 1 1.300 Pugh, T 2B 4 1 1 0.295

Carpenter, J 1B 5 1 1 2.299 Ervin, P RF 4 1 1 2.203

Howard, G RF 3 1 2 1.254 Estrada, R C 4 0 2 0.282

Farmer, J CF 5 1 2 2.222 Gomez, D 1B 2 0 0 0.145

Conley, J C 3 0 0 0.238 Santana, J 3B 3 0 1 0.238

Kasser, K SS 3 1 0 0.186

34 9 8 9 32 2 7 2

Lancaster 4 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 - 9 8 0

Charleston 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 - 2 7 0

2B--Carpenter, J 1B (12), Santana, J 3B (7). HR--Santana, C 3B (13),

Farmer, J CF (2), Ervin, P RF (2). RBI--Santana, C 3B 3 (44), Proctor, C

DH (28), Carpenter, J 1B 2 (27), Howard, G RF (15), Farmer, J CF 2 (10),

TOTALS 9 (0), Ervin, P RF 2 (12), TOTALS 2 (0). HP--Dunston Jr., S LF

(2), Conley, J C (2). SB--Dunston Jr., S LF (19), Loehr, T 2B (7).

CS--Carr, J CF (3).

LOB--Lancaster 11, Charleston 5. DP--T. Loehr(2B) - K. Kasser(SS) - J.

Carpenter(1B), G. Cancel(SS).

YTD

IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA

Lancaster

Bremer, N (W,4-1) 6.0 5 0 0 1 4 0 5.49

Long, N 1.0 2 2 2 1 2 1 8.85

Diehl, P 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.00

Nogosek, S 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 6.23

9 7 2 2 2 8 1

Charleston

Cobb, C (L,0-4) 1.1 5 7 7 3 1 1 8.82

Suriel, E 2.2 1 0 0 0 2 0 3.60

Campbell, M 2.0 1 0 0 2 2 0 7.65

Almeida, A 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0.00

Horvath, N 1.0 0 0 0 3 1 0 6.20

McMahan, P 1.0 1 2 2 2 0 1 4.43

9 8 9 9 11 7 2

WP--Suriel, E (1), Horvath, N (3), McMahan, P (2). HB--Suriel, E 2 (2).

SO--Robinson, T, Santana, C 2, Carpenter, J, Farmer, J 2, Conley, J,

Frazier, C, Barnum, K 2, Ervin, P, Estrada, R 2, Gomez, D, Santana, J.

BB--Dunston Jr., S 2, Robinson, T, Loehr, T, Santana, C, Proctor, C,

Howard, G 2, Conley, J, Kasser, K 2, Barnum, K, Gomez, D. BF--Bremer, N 22

(178), Long, N 6 (108), Diehl, P 3 (6), Nogosek, S 3 (20), Cobb, C 12

(161), Suriel, E 10 (46), Campbell, M 9 (104), Almeida, A 4 (4), Horvath, N

6 (112), McMahan, P 6 (98). P-S--Bremer, N 91-61, Long, N 34-19, Diehl, P

9-7, Nogosek, S 11-7, Cobb, C 54-27, Suriel, E 29-19, Campbell, M 34-17,

Almeida, A 18-9, Horvath, N 28-15, McMahan, P 30-13.

T--2:58. A--5614

Weather: Cloudy - 77 Degrees

Plate Umpire - Marvin King, Field Umpire #1 - Brian Fisher, Field Umpire #2 - Andy McPherson, Field Umpire #3 - Andy McPherson

