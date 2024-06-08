Rockers Double-up on FerryHawks, 8-4

June 8, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - Second baseman D.J. Burt and catcher Jake Washer combined to drive in seven runs in the High Point Rockers 8-4 win over the Staten Island FerryHawks on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 2,308 at Truist Point.

Burt had an RBI single and a three-run homer from the No. 9 spot in the batting order while No. 8 hitter Washer contributed a pair of hits and three RBI including a two-run double.

The Rockers built an 8-0 lead through the first five innings and cruised home after that.

High Point started the scoring with an RBI single from Burt in the second. The lead grew to 4-0 after three behind Washer's two-run double and an error on Staten Island.

The Rockers blew up for four runs in the fifth with Washer driving in one with a bases loaded groundout and Burt's three-run homer.

Ryan Meisinger earned the start and went 2.1 innings, allowing just three hits. Zach Muckenhirn (W, 3-0) with 2.2 innings of work with one hit allowed and one strikeout.

Staten Island's only runs came off reliever Jacob Edwards, surrendering a three-run homer to Luis Castro in the sixth.

The Rockers will play the third and final game of the series with Staten Island on Sunday at 4:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.