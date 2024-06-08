Dirty Birds Fall to Lancaster 9-2

(Charleston, WV) - The Dirty Birds dropped game two against the Lancaster Stormers. The 9-2 loss extends the Stormers win streak to 12, which ties their franchise record. Casey Cobb took his fourth loss of the season after being relieved in the second inning. He allowed gave up five hits and three walks for seven runs to be scored. The bullpen for Charleston was almost lights out. Edison Suriel, Maceo Campbell, Adrian Almeida, and Nick Horvath combined for seven scoreless innings. The Dirty Birds had seven hits in the contest, but the only one to drive in runs was off the bat of Philip Ervin. The right-fielder hit his second home run of the season to prevent the shut out. The Dirty Birds host Lancaster tomorrow for the series finale Charleston is in the middle of a nine-game home stand that ends on Thursday June 13.

