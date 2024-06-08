Late Rally Falls Just Short for Flock

(Gastonia, N.C.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Gastonia Bolognia (a.k.a. Gastonia Baseball Club) 6-4 on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series at CaroMont Health Park

Gastonia jumped in front in the second inning on a three-run home run to left-center field by Hidekel Gonzalez off Ducks starter Jimmy Robbins. Three more runs in the fourth on Dean Miller's RBI double, a sac fly by Josh Stowers and a throwing error made it 6-0.

A two-out RBI single down the right field line by Ryan McBroom in the sixth off Gastonia starter Zac Lowther got the Ducks on the scoreboard. Aaron Antonini followed with a solo homer to left in the seventh, closing the gap to 6-2. A two-out, two-run single up the middle by Hector Gomez in the eighth made it a two-run game at 6-4. However, the Ducks could not complete the comeback.

Lowther (3-0) earned the win, tossing six innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out seven. Robbins (0-2) took the loss, conceding six runs (five earned) on five hits and five walks over five innings with five strikeouts. Phoenix Sanders picked up his eighth save of the season after recording the final four outs, striking out two.

The Ducks and Gastonia wrap up their three-game set on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at CaroMont Health Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Left-hander Wei-Yin Chen (2-2, 4.97) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Gastonia righty Ryan Conroy (2-2, 4.65).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, June 11, to begin another three-game series against the York Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). As fans exit the ballpark following the game, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for a special offer from Francesco's Trattoria East Islip. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday, and if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 707 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

