Lexington Legends' Early Power Surge Fizzles in Loss to Blue Crabs

June 8, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







WALDORF, MD - A promising start for the Lexington Legends ended in disappointment on Saturday night as they fell to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, 5-3.

The Legends wasted no time getting on the board. Drew Jemison launched his 3rd homerun on the season on just the second pitch of the night, starting the Legends off right with a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Pedro Gonzalez hit his own homerun (8th) to expand the lead to 2-0.

Southern Maryland responded immediately, though, with Josh Broughton and Gabe Wurtz each getting an RBI to even the score at 2-2.

Lexington's starter, Jose Acuna, struggled with his command throughout his two innings of work. He surrendered five runs (four earned) on four hits and issued six walks. Acuna's early exit forced the Legends to rely heavily on their bullpen. Despite strong outings from Neraldo Catalina, Joe Joe Rodriguez, and Raymells Rosa, who combined for six scoreless innings, the initial deficit proved too much to overcome.

A glimmer of hope for the Legends came in the seventh inning, narrowing the gap to 5-3. But Southern Maryland's bullpen, featuring standout performances from Spencer Johnston and Endrys Briceno to shut down Lexington's attempts to rally.

Despite the early offensive burst, the Legends couldn't sustain their momentum against the Blue Crabs. Defensive lapses and pitching struggles in the early innings set the stage for a frustrating loss. While the bullpen was impressive in keeping the game within reach, the offense couldn't muster enough to complete the comeback.

Southern Maryland takes the series lead 3-2, with the final game coming tomorrow where Lexington will try and keep it to a split. The Legends will return to Lexington on Tuesday, June 11th at 6:45 against the Gastonia Baseball Club. Get your tickets now at LexingtonLegends.com.W4PR20MB5446namp_--

